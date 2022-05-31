Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €64.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($66.67) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($84.95) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €87.00 ($93.55) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €70.00 ($75.27).

ETR BAS opened at €51.44 ($55.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34. Basf has a one year low of €46.47 ($49.96) and a one year high of €69.52 ($74.75). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.20.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

