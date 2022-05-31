Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Lessened by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,957,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,399 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.28% of Johnson Controls International worth $158,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after buying an additional 2,678,321 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $110,475,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,517,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,563 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

NYSE:JCI opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $68.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.