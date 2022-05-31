Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $202,000 in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

PNFP opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.60 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.