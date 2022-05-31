JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading Up 5.9%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.58 and last traded at $42.48. Approximately 2,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 666,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $663.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.42 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -170.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth $4,926,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth $38,375,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,699,000 after acquiring an additional 584,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth $31,242,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

