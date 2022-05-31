JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 1,758 ($22.24) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 3,724 ($47.12).

JET has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($98.68) to GBX 4,980 ($63.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

LON JET opened at GBX 1,770.40 ($22.40) on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 1,415.80 ($17.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,175 ($90.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,172.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,181.20.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

