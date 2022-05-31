Juggernaut Price Tops $0.0524 on Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $494,395.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,544.95 or 1.00028332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002075 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

