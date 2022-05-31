Kent Lake Capital LLC Increases Stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 4th quarter worth about $3,448,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGCB remained flat at $$9.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,465. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

