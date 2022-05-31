Kent Lake Capital LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $84,705,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,842,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 138.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after acquiring an additional 297,330 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 730.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY remained flat at $$56.99 on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,622. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

