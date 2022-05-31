Kent Lake Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 65,000 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,000. Grand Canyon Education makes up approximately 2.9% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.10. 2,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,427. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

