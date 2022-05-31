Kent Lake Capital LLC Takes $4.19 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

UBER traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.47. 562,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,816,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

