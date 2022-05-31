Kent Lake Capital LLC Takes Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.3% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 30,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,181. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.