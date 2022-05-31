Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 236,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 409,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,195,000 after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.15. 24,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,718. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.71 and a 200 day moving average of $152.71. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $140.30 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

