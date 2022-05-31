Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5,774.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,628,000 after buying an additional 448,611 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 261,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after buying an additional 28,712 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 174,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 57,083 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 493,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

NYSE MO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 113,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,362,171. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

