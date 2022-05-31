Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KRYAY opened at $105.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $153.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRYAY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from £136 ($172.06) to £137 ($173.33) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €127.00 ($136.56) to €122.00 ($131.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €128.00 ($137.63) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,517.50.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

