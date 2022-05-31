Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,176 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 421.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 1,932,243 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of KMI opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017 over the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

