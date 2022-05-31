Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.23) to GBX 245 ($3.10) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.38) to GBX 375 ($4.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $6.72 on Friday. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

