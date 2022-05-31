KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQW) Short Interest Down 28.3% in May

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
KLAQW stock remained flat at $$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. KL Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.19.
