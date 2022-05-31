Klever (KLV) Price Hits $0.0198

Klever (KLV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $67.26 million and $5.76 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

