Komodo Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. Komodo has a market capitalization of $32.78 million and $1.69 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.09 or 0.00293818 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00069829 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003494 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 131,888,717 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

