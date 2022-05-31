Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Holdings Cut by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC reduced its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,978 shares during the period. Kymera Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.7% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Redmile Group LLC owned about 5.04% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $164,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. 3,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,645. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.20.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KYMR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,725,033.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

