Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66,932 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $115,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $531.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.11. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $442.53 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.45.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

