Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $8.43 on Tuesday, hitting $522.59. 30,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,897. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $442.53 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $493.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.11.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.45.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.