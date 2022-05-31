Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by BlueDrive Global Investors LLP

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston makes up approximately 16.4% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Lamb Weston worth $41,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $67.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,305. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

