Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Update

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
LW stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.58. 1,743,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,438. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $85.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 346.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.
About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
