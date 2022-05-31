Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Update

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

LW stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.58. 1,743,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,438. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $85.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 346.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

