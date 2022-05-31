Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Update

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ LGAC remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,978. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGAC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $60,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.