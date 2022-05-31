LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.05 Per Share

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

LCI Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. LCI Industries has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $13.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $96.32 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LCI Industries by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 55.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LCII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

LCI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.