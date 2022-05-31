Leelyn Smith LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Shares of TXN opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.86 and a 200-day moving average of $179.06. The company has a market cap of $162.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.