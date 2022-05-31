Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 210 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

