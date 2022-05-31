Lendefi (new) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.94 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (new) (LDFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Lendefi (new) has traded flat against the dollar. Lendefi (new) has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi (new) coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 71.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.01198617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00521351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00032508 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008175 BTC.

About Lendefi (new)

Lendefi (new) launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi (new) Coin Trading

