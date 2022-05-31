Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,088.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $10,877,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 127,790 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 76,018 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,947 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,646 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

