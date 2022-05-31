Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.53. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.21% and a negative net margin of 29,310.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

