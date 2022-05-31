LHT Reaches Market Cap of $85,606.02 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. LHT has a total market cap of $85,606.02 and approximately $5.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LHT has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007219 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006165 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

