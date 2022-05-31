Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Holdings Increased by Hhlr Advisors LTD.

Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 363.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927,300 shares during the period. Li Auto comprises 2.5% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned approximately 0.49% of Li Auto worth $160,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,840,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Li Auto by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,597,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,269,000 after acquiring an additional 207,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Li Auto by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,406,000 after acquiring an additional 293,940 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,409,000 after acquiring an additional 110,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,085,928. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,428.00 and a beta of 1.75. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

