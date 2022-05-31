Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Lite Access Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 52050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.08 million and a P/E ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

Get Lite Access Technologies alerts:

Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lite Access Technologies Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro-duct and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product, Fibre Optic Installation, and Concrete Cutting. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services for use in various communication networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lite Access Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lite Access Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.