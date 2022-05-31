Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down to $28.14

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.14, but opened at $27.17. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 99,689 shares changing hands.
LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.
The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.45.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth about $3,891,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
