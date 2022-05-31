Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down to $28.14

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.14, but opened at $27.17. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 99,689 shares changing hands.

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth about $3,891,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.