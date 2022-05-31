Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.27. Livent posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 650%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on LTHM. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Livent by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 582,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Livent by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LTHM traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,859,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,030. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.75 and a beta of 2.03. Livent has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

About Livent (Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.