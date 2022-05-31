LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. LKQ posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 51,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.45. LKQ has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after acquiring an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,426,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,018,371,000 after acquiring an additional 385,539 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,889,000 after acquiring an additional 605,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $740,302,000 after acquiring an additional 515,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LKQ by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,155,000 after buying an additional 649,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.