Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Local Bounti is a premier controlled environment agriculture company. Local Bounti, formerly known as Leo Holdings III Corp, is based in HAMILTON, Mont. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Local Bounti has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE:LOCL opened at $5.29 on Friday. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Local Bounti by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after buying an additional 644,115 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Local Bounti by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 470,676 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Local Bounti by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 506,789 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,046,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

