Loki (LOKI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,659.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,969.02 or 0.06219288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00215105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.54 or 0.00620777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.00627450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00074854 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001333 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004546 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

