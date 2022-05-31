Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Decreased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.70 on Tuesday, hitting $195.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,063. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.22 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

