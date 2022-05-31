Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) vs. Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Critical Comparison

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) and Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lyell Immunopharma and Monopar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyell Immunopharma -3,006.62% -26.61% -21.96% Monopar Therapeutics N/A -48.28% -45.44%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lyell Immunopharma and Monopar Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyell Immunopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Monopar Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lyell Immunopharma currently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 355.07%. Monopar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Given Lyell Immunopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lyell Immunopharma is more favorable than Monopar Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of Lyell Immunopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lyell Immunopharma and Monopar Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyell Immunopharma $10.65 million 100.30 -$250.22 million ($2.13) -2.04 Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.10 million ($0.77) -2.92

Monopar Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyell Immunopharma. Monopar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyell Immunopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lyell Immunopharma beats Monopar Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyell Immunopharma (Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness. Its pipeline includes LYL797, a T cell product candidate for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and triple negative breast cancers; LYL845, that targets multiple solid tumors; and NY-ESO-1 for synovial sarcoma and other solid tumor indications. The company entered into research and development collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for NY-ESO-1 program. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Monopar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer. The company also engages in developing Camsirubicin, an analog of doxorubicin, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; MNPR-101, a urokinase plasminogen activator receptor targeted antibody for the treatment of various cancers; MNPR-101 RIT, a radioimmunotherapeutic based on MNPR-101 for the potential treatment of cancer and severe COVID-19; and MNPR-202, an analog of camsirubicin to potentially treat doxorubicin-and camsirubicin-resistant cancers. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with the Grupo Español de Investigación en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19; and the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore to evaluate the activity of MNPR-202 and related analogs in various types of cancer. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

