Maecenas (ART) Price Up 17.9% This Week

Maecenas (ART) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $119,890.88 and $156.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,877.80 or 1.00004025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

ART is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.