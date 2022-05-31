MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 31,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 507,374 shares.The stock last traded at $14.42 and had previously closed at $14.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.16.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 185.65 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in MAG Silver by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in MAG Silver by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MAG Silver by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

