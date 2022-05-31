Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Shares Up 1.3%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 1,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTENY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTENY)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.