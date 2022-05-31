Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Shares Up 1.3%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 1,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments, Basic and Other Services; and Cellular. The company offers basic telephony, broadband, and mobile services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and mobile, international long distance, and Internet services under the CHILL brand.

