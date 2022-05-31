Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANH. Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 111,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after buying an additional 19,109 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 355,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,317. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $111.58 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.76.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

