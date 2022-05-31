Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
MHTX traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,123. Manhattan Scientifics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
