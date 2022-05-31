Maple (MPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $111.88 Million

Maple (MPL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $25.32 or 0.00080303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $111.88 million and $3.66 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,544.95 or 1.00028332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002075 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.