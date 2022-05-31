Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Roth Capital cut Marker Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

MRKR opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Marker Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 585,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

