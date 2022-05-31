MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. MarketWise reported earnings of ($14.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTW. JMP Securities dropped their target price on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

MKTW traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.13. 1,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,550. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 31,000 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $77,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,863.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

