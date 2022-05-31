Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Update

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the April 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

MLM traded down $10.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $338.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,374. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.97. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $316.73 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.40.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

